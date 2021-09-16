Zero Hits One Day Volume of $33,296.00 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zero has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $33,296.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.26 or 0.00290246 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.56 or 0.00140808 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.97 or 0.00212539 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005969 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003289 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 49.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Zero

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,482,403 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

