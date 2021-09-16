Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in August

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS HKMPY remained flat at $$68.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.48. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $59.68 and a 1 year high of $75.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

