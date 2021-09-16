Alchemix (ALCX) Market Capitalization Reaches $91.96 Million

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Alchemix has a total market cap of $91.96 million and $8.40 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemix coin can now be bought for $324.16 or 0.00675631 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Alchemix has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Alchemix

Alchemix (CRYPTO:ALCX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

