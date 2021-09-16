Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 72.0% from the August 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Incitec Pivot stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.07. 14,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,962. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97. Incitec Pivot has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $2.29.

Incitec Pivot Company Profile

Incitec Pivot Ltd. engages in manufacturing and selling of explosives, fertilisers and industrial chemicals. The company operates through businesses: Asia Pacific, America and Corporate. The Asia Pacific business operates through five segments: Incitec Pivot Fertilisers, Southern Cross International, Fertilisers Elimination, Dyno Nobel Asia Pacific and Asia Pacific Eliminations.

