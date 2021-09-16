Insider Selling: GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Director Sells 14,454 Shares of Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Director Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 14,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $650,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Agnes Rey-Giraud also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 5,909 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $265,964.09.

Shares of GDRX stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.93. 1,883,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion and a PE ratio of -52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a current ratio of 16.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.59. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 176.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 118,554 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in GoodRx by 4.8% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter worth $38,657,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 3.0% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter worth $243,000. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GDRX shares. Cowen reduced their target price on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.06.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

