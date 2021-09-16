Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman Sells 29,457 Shares

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $2,794,585.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kevin J. Yeaman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

On Tuesday, July 13th, Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $2,927,142.09.

Dolby Laboratories stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.01. The company had a trading volume of 226,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,658. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.50. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $104.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.06 million. As a group, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 9,952.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.