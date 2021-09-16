MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.46. MEDNAX reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.12 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. MEDNAX’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

MD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. increased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MEDNAX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

NYSE:MD traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $29.16. The company had a trading volume of 329,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.29, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.53. MEDNAX has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $35.67.

In other MEDNAX news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $284,647.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $3,333,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,472,000 after acquiring an additional 83,109 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $970,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 106,642.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 22,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 168,628 shares during the last quarter.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

