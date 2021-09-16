$6.59 Billion in Sales Expected for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will announce $6.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.92 billion. ViacomCBS posted sales of $6.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year sales of $28.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.41 billion to $28.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $29.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.62 billion to $30.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%.

VIAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 8.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 292,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,201,000 after acquiring an additional 22,920 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth $19,197,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 28.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 92.7% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 17,045 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $1,093,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VIAC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.43. 7,629,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,519,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $26.99 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

