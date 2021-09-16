$2.57 EPS Expected for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Four analysts have made estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 to $3.08. Cimarex Energy posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 403.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full year earnings of $8.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $10.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $13.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis.

XEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

In other news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 58,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 29.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEC traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,673,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,929. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.26, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.55. Cimarex Energy has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $80.50.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

