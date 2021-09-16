$1.71 EPS Expected for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will report earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.67. Extra Space Storage reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXR. Truist increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.15.

Shares of EXR traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $182.94. 428,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,083. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $194.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.29 and a 200 day moving average of $157.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.70%.

In other news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,990,854 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

