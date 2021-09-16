Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Short Interest Down 80.0% in August

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GBCS stock remained flat at $$0.63 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,853. Global Healthcare REIT has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66.

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, leasing, management, and disposal of healthcare real estate; and provision of financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the Real Estate Services and Healthcare Services segments. The company was founded on June 8, 1978 and is headquartered in Niwot, CO.

