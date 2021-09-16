Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Short Interest Down 80.0% in August

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of GBCS stock remained flat at $$0.63 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,853. Global Healthcare REIT has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66.
Global Healthcare REIT Company Profile
