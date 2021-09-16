Arqma Tops 24-Hour Volume of $25,631.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last week, Arqma has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $374,152.56 and $25,631.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0351 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,041.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,583.41 or 0.07459027 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $186.51 or 0.00388228 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $642.69 or 0.01337789 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00121015 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.72 or 0.00553111 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $246.08 or 0.00512224 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.90 or 0.00347416 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006320 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,718,881 coins and its circulating supply is 10,674,337 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.