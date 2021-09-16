Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 80.9% from the August 15th total of 100,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LGIQ stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.12. 47,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,659. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.26. Logiq has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $71.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.46.

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Logiq had a negative net margin of 63.60% and a negative return on equity of 75.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Logiq will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Logiq, Inc provides e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech solutions. It operates through the following segments: DataLogiq and AppLogiq. The DataLogiq segment provides generation and e-commerce marketing solutions across vertical industries that include home repair, insurance and mortgage lending. It also offers a holistic, self-serve e-commerce marketing platform.

