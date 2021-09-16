BOX Token (BOX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $429.00

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 33.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. BOX Token has a total market cap of $3.03 million and $429.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOX Token has traded 90.4% higher against the dollar. One BOX Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00018212 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.39 or 0.00431682 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001109 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000794 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . The official website for BOX Token is box.la

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

