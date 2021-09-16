Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) will report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.82). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sio Gene Therapies.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Sio Gene Therapies stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 223,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,504. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.39 million and a PE ratio of -2.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIOX. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 32,099 shares during the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

