renBTC Price Tops $48,023.77 (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last week, renBTC has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One renBTC coin can now be bought for approximately $48,023.77 or 0.99963561 BTC on popular exchanges. renBTC has a market cap of $736.89 million and approximately $31.73 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00062126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00141464 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00013831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.73 or 0.00804987 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00046248 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 15,344 coins. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

