$642.59 Million in Sales Expected for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to post $642.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $692.68 million and the lowest is $592.50 million. Magellan Midstream Partners reported sales of $598.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Magellan Midstream Partners.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. The business had revenue of $653.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.73 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMP. TheStreet raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 136,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 19,187 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 31,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 40,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.20. 1,462,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,536. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.13. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.