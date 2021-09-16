Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fanhua Inc. is a provider of financial services. Its product and services comprises property, casualty and life insurance products and insurance claims adjusting services. The company’s online segment includes CNpad, a mobile sales support application, Baoxian.com, an online entry portal for comparing and purchasing health, accident, travel and homeowner insurance products and eHuzhu a non-profit online mutual aid. Fanhua Inc. formerly known as CNinsure Inc. is headquatered in Guangzhou, China. “

Shares of Fanhua stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $11.71. 294,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,926. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.23. The firm has a market cap of $628.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.55. Fanhua has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $19.77.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.86 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 9.54%. Research analysts forecast that Fanhua will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 185.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 266,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 173,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 982,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 94,675 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 2.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,404,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,306,000 after purchasing an additional 64,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 2.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,127,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 30,743 shares in the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fanhua

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

