Brokerages Anticipate Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $770.45 Million

Brokerages expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to post sales of $770.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $770.00 million and the highest is $770.90 million. Citrix Systems posted sales of $767.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. The business had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.15 million.

CTXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.63.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.95. 1,979,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,991. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $94.66 and a 1 year high of $146.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $686,381.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $109,535.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,034 shares in the company, valued at $8,204,483.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,283 shares of company stock worth $2,713,746 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 47.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,827,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,448 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 28.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,066,940 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $290,110,000 after purchasing an additional 454,828 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $628,834,000 after purchasing an additional 380,813 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 14.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,824,691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $331,252,000 after purchasing an additional 351,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 68.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 801,913 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $112,557,000 after purchasing an additional 326,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

