Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $894.43 Million

Brokerages expect Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) to announce $894.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $871.30 million and the highest is $910.00 million. Regal Beloit reported sales of $758.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full-year sales of $3.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $4.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $886.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.23 million.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price target on Regal Beloit from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 275.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after purchasing an additional 80,513 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,101,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,107,000 after purchasing an additional 46,704 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 72,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,596. Regal Beloit has a fifty-two week low of $91.82 and a fifty-two week high of $159.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.88%.

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

