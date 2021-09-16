Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on D8 (NYSE:DEH)

D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 10,132 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,047% compared to the average volume of 322 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of D8 in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,487,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D8 in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,471,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D8 in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,017,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D8 in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,463,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of D8 by 276.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,308,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 961,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Get D8 alerts:

DEH stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,892,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,999. D8 has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95.

D8 Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for D8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.