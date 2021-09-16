Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Down 74.9% in August

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 74.9% from the August 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Freeman Gold stock remained flat at $$0.29 during trading hours on Thursday. 50 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,007. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30. Freeman Gold has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.89.
About Freeman Gold
Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Freeman Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeman Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.