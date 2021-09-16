Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Down 74.9% in August

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 74.9% from the August 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Freeman Gold stock remained flat at $$0.29 during trading hours on Thursday. 50 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,007. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30. Freeman Gold has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.89.

Freeman Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an interest in the Lemhi Gold Project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 99 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 1,019 hectares of mineral rights and 249 hectares of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

