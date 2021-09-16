Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decline of 68.6% from the August 15th total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE AVK traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.08. 39,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,548. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.66. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $19.91.

Get Advent Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 11,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.