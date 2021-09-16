D8 Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DEH)

D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 10,132 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,047% compared to the typical volume of 322 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEH. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D8 during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D8 by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of D8 by 1,061.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 403,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 368,409 shares during the period. Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of D8 during the 1st quarter valued at $2,982,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of D8 during the 1st quarter valued at $1,030,000. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DEH traded up $1.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.10. 2,892,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,999. D8 has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95.

D8 Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

