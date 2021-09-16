Zacks: Brokerages Expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $405.29 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will report sales of $405.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $394.90 million to $413.30 million. Extra Space Storage reported sales of $343.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.15.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,990,854. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,568,000 after buying an additional 954,905 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,653,000 after buying an additional 720,549 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,645,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,058,000 after acquiring an additional 638,001 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,505,000 after acquiring an additional 531,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,463,991,000 after acquiring an additional 506,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.94. 428,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,083. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $194.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 94.70%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

