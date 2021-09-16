Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.48 Billion

Analysts expect Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to post sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Assurant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.46 billion and the highest is $2.50 billion. Assurant also reported sales of $2.48 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Assurant will report full year sales of $9.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.94 billion to $10.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.36 billion to $10.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Assurant.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIZ. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Assurant by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 7.9% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,238,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,604,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 13.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 99,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,849 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 279.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 24,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIZ traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.92. 440,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,667. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Assurant has a 12 month low of $116.11 and a 12 month high of $172.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

