Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Short Interest Down 78.3% in August

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 78.3% from the August 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDI. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 102,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the period.

NYSE EDI traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $9.01. 14,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,047. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.10. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $9.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

