Lamar Advertising Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,591 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,602% compared to the typical volume of 97 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAMR stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $110.57. The company had a trading volume of 499,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $116.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.85 and its 200 day moving average is $103.02.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAMR. TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

