Short Interest in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Drops By 67.3%

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a decrease of 67.3% from the August 15th total of 158,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 125,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In related news, insider Global Gp Llc bought 9,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $238,761.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Global Partners by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Global Partners by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,054 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Global Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $464,000. Institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

GLP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

NYSE:GLP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.41. 31,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,239. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.45. Global Partners has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $693.84 million, a PE ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Partners will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Global Partners’s payout ratio is 77.97%.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

