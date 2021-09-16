Zacks: Analysts Expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) to Post $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) to report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Capri’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. Capri posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. raised their price target on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.95.

In other news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Capri by 183.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Capri by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Capri by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPRI traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.80. 1,345,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,616. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.01 and a 200-day moving average of $54.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

