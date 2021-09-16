KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Short Interest Up 214.3% in August

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 214.3% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of KNYJY traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.74. 23,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,771. The company has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. KONE Oyj has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.95.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter.

KNYJY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

