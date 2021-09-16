Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Short Interest Update

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the August 15th total of 570,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,049,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NVNXF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.09. 391,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,657. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14. Novonix has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $4.85.

Novonix Company Profile

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. The company operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

