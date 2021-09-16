Zacks: Analysts Expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) will report sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the lowest is $1.28 billion. Tempur Sealy International posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year sales of $5.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

NYSE TPX traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $47.69. 1,606,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,460. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average of $39.88. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $48.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.85%.

In other news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,086. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,551,000 after acquiring an additional 199,818 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth $294,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,788,000 after acquiring an additional 107,381 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 107.9% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 208,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 108,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 12.6% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

