Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to Announce $1.94 EPS

Sep 16th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will announce earnings of $1.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.86. State Street posted earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year earnings of $7.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.18 to $8.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.46.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 5.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 1.2% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 2.5% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 4.9% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 4.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.05. 2,730,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,236. State Street has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $94.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.23. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Earnings History and Estimates for State Street (NYSE:STT)

