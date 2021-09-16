Brokerages Anticipate Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to post earnings per share of $1.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19. Verisk Analytics reported earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year earnings of $5.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $6.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Verisk Analytics.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

Shares of VRSK traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $202.45. 937,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,799. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $210.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,841,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total value of $2,210,103.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,873,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,643 shares of company stock worth $3,179,106 in the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,288,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,287,759,000 after buying an additional 228,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,863,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,199,134,000 after buying an additional 25,029 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,813,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,540,000 after purchasing an additional 83,912 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,883,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,263,000 after purchasing an additional 139,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,184,000 after purchasing an additional 60,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.