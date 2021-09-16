Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) Short Interest Update

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 241.2% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth $10,723,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $2,966,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $2,882,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $2,009,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $1,977,000. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FVT traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.73. 4,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,243. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

