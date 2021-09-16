Zacks: Analysts Anticipate South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) to Announce $1.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) to post $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for South State’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. South State posted earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full year earnings of $6.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $7.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover South State.
South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.76 million. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.
South State stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.90. The company had a trading volume of 568,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,617. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. South State has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.62.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. South State’s payout ratio is 38.28%.
In related news, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in South State during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of South State by 158.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 26,875 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of South State by 5.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,188,000 after purchasing an additional 16,971 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in South State during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in South State in the first quarter valued at $960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.
South State Company Profile
South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.
