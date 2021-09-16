Zacks: Analysts Anticipate South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) to Announce $1.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) to post $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for South State’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. South State posted earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full year earnings of $6.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $7.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover South State.

Get South State alerts:

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.76 million. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSB. Stephens cut shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.04.

South State stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.90. The company had a trading volume of 568,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,617. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. South State has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. South State’s payout ratio is 38.28%.

In related news, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in South State during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of South State by 158.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 26,875 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of South State by 5.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,188,000 after purchasing an additional 16,971 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in South State during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in South State in the first quarter valued at $960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South State (SSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.