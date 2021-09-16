Zacks: Brokerages Expect J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to Announce $2.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to announce $2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.15. J2 Global posted earnings of $2.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full-year earnings of $9.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.61 to $9.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.12 to $10.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.43. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $429.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.60 million.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their target price on J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.18.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $361,361.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $2,096,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,700,081.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 58.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,107,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,230 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,273,000 after buying an additional 36,156 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,015,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,652,000 after buying an additional 14,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,245,000 after buying an additional 23,276 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 14.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 735,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,126,000 after buying an additional 92,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J2 Global stock traded down $3.48 on Thursday, hitting $136.36. 243,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,189. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.85 and its 200 day moving average is $129.40. J2 Global has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $147.35.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

