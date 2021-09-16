Analysts Expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.46 Billion

Equities analysts expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to post $4.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.38 billion. DISH Network reported sales of $4.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year sales of $17.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.76 billion to $17.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $19.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DISH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 5.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 704,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,441,000 after purchasing an additional 37,468 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 65.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 60.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 26,966 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter worth approximately $4,946,000. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth $2,294,000. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $42.74. 1,129,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,360,398. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average of $41.21. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

