Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 78.0% from the August 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mission Advancement stock. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. ATW Spac Management LLC owned 0.23% of Mission Advancement at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 39.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MACC remained flat at $$9.68 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,190. Mission Advancement has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.69.

Mission Advancement Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

