Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Short Interest Down 77.1% in August

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 77.1% from the August 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NSTD stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,994. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) by 1,421.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,990 shares during the quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 36.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

