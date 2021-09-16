Analysts Expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to Post $1.34 EPS

Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) will post $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the highest is $1.46. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.27. 1,031,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,871. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

