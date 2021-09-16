Brokerages Anticipate Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $166.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to post sales of $166.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.64 million and the highest is $179.35 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $160.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $614.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $609.02 million to $617.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $661.17 million, with estimates ranging from $520.95 million to $788.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IONS. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,198.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $152,990.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,655,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,841,000 after buying an additional 51,680 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,930,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,117,000 after buying an additional 946,011 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,907,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,329,000 after buying an additional 3,765,462 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,402,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,837,000 after buying an additional 487,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,275,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,778,000 after buying an additional 312,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IONS stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $36.43. 1,139,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,508. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average of $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.54. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $34.43 and a one year high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

