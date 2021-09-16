Brokerages Anticipate Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to Post $1.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) will report $1.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.67. Fidelity National Information Services reported earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $6.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $7.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.93.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,416,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.92. The company has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 893.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $155.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

