Jobchain Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $6.08 million and $7,439.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jobchain has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Jobchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jobchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00062645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.61 or 0.00141201 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00013935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.14 or 0.00808492 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00046669 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain (JOB) is a coin. Its launch date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,555,898,141 coins. Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jobchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jobchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.