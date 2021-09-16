PolkaWar One Day Volume Reaches $992,411.00 (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000409 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PolkaWar has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $992,411.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PolkaWar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00074750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00121348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.73 or 0.00176952 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,546.24 or 0.07405894 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,876.56 or 0.99984475 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $409.90 or 0.00856017 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 89,961,776 coins and its circulating supply is 12,711,776 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PWARUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PolkaWar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaWar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.