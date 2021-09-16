Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 86.1% from the August 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on FUPBY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

FUPBY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.23. The company had a trading volume of 46,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,162. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.61. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $14.92.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

