Short Interest in Isodiol International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOLF) Drops By 89.0%

Isodiol International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOLF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 89.0% from the August 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ISOLF traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,409. Isodiol International has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.

Get Isodiol International alerts:

Isodiol International Company Profile

Isodiol International, Inc engages in the development, sales, marketing, and distribution of hemp-based consumer packaged goods and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, and United Kingdom. Its products include tinctures, capsules, vape, topicals, oral sprays, beverages, coffee, candy, additives, and kits and bundles.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Isodiol International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isodiol International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.