Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) Short Interest Down 91.4% in August

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 91.4% from the August 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period.

Shares of JHB remained flat at $$9.39 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 135,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,769. Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%.

About Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

