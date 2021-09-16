Brokerages Anticipate Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to post earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.71. Integra LifeSciences reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.11 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IART shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BTIG Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,299 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,447 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 111,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,446 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 13,434 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 544.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,348 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 48,449 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,795 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IART stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.28. 253,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,592. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.18. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $42.12 and a 1-year high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

